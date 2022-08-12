After a gap of two years, Alagarkoil car festival held with religious fervour

Devotees drawing the Lord Sundararaja Perumal Temple car in Alagarkoil near Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Thousands of devotees thronged Sundararaja Perumal Temple at Azhagarkoil near here on the occasion of the annual holy car festival on Friday.

“As the car festival is being held after a gap of two years, huge number of devotees, higher when compared to previous years, were in attendance” said M. Ramasamy, Deputy Commissioner/Executive Officer of the temple. The car festival is the highlight of the annual Aadi Utsavam.

He added that many people camped on the premises the previous night itself.

Amidst devotees chanting ‘Govinda’ the procession of the decorated temple car with the presiding deity, Lord Kallazhagar, decked up began at 6.30 a.m. after numerous pujas were performed for Him since 4 a.m.

The procession was led through the four car streets around the temple as men pulled the ropes of the car amid religious fervour. The procession concluded at 11 a.m., said Mr Ramasamy.

Later in the evening, the deity again was led in a procession, mounted on ‘Poo Pallakku’ along the four car streets.

Devotees believe that praying for good agricultural yield during the festival is sure to be answered as the Tamil month of Aadi is a perfect period for sowing crops.

The flag hoisting was held on August 4 and the festival will conclude on August 14 with Utsava Santhi being performed to the deity.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements were made to ensure smooth conduct of the festival.