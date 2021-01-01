After a gap of over nine months, Karankadu opens for public

The Karankadu eco tourism spot in Ramanathapuram district, where the Forest department has been running a community-based eco-tourism project, reopened to tourists on Friday, after a gap of over nine months since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.
A. S. Marimuthu, Wildlife Warden, Ramanathapuram, said that all COVID-19 safety precautions were being followed at the spot. The tourists have to compulsorily wear face masks, undergo thermal screening and steps have been taken to ensure that they follow personal distancing norms, he said.
Kayaking, snorkelling and boating services inside the mangrove forests in Karankadu have resumed for tourists. The ticket fare for boating has been raised to ₹200 and life jackets will be provided for tourists to ensure their safety, said Ramanathapuram Forest Range Officer S. Sathish.
Tourists can contact 7598711620 to pre-book the services at Karankadu eco-tourism spot. Food will also be served to the tourists on a pre-booking basis. “This is an ideal tourist spot to learn about the mangrove forests,” said Mr. Sathish.
