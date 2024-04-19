After a dull start, voting picks up to reach 70% in Virudhunagar district

April 19, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

Villagers of Thachchakudi boycott poll demanding new panchayat office and only 24 out of 490 votes polled there; a good number of aged people had used the postal ballots; failure to distribute booth slips to all the voters slowed down the process at the polling stations

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Polling in Virudhunagar district comprising seven Assembly constituencies passed off peacefully without any untoward incident.

Though initially the polling was very dull with fewer voters turning up at the 1,895 booths. Only 52.47% of voters had cast their votes till 3 p.m. and after that it picked up and 63.59% had turned up till 5 p.m. At the close of polling, it was 70.32%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Men and women trickled in smaller numbers. However, more youths were seen in the polling booths in Kariapatti and Aruppukottai. “We had no untoward incident reported in the district throughout the day,” Superintendent of Police K. Feroze Khan Abullah said.

However, voters of two villages in the district boycotted the polling for different reasons.

Villagers of Thachchakudi in Virudhunagar Assembly constituency boycotted the poll demanding a new panchayat office in their village. Only 24 out of 490 votes of the booth polled, according to police officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that the old panchayat office was located in the nearby Thalakudi village under Thachakudi panchayat. However, the new panchayat office was proposed to be constructed in Thachchakudi village. Since people of the other village objected, the work was stopped. With the case pending in High Court, the officials tried to pacify the villagers. But they continued to boycott.

One of the major reasons for the lower turnout at the booths was said to be a good number of aged people having used the postal ballots. Similarly, the failure to distribute booth slips to all the voters also slowed down the process.

In many of the polling station locations, scores of voters had to wait before the block level officers to get the serial number and polling booth number in the electoral list.

ADVERTISEMENT

In some places, several bunches of polling slips were found with the BLOs even as the Election Commission had declared that 100% booth slips were distributed door to door.

In some places, the BLOs, instead of rummaging through the bunches of slips, found the serial number of the voters using their EPIC number through their mobile phones. The serial numbers and polling booth numbers were handwritten on a piece of paper to enable them to cast their votes.

Similarly, villagers of A. Ramalingapuram also boycotted the poll complaining that over 400 votes in the village were missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district administration had put up shamianas in schools where tree shade was not available. The model polling booth in Tiruthangal was colourfully decorated. Besides the traditional plantain trees, carpets were laid and additional seating arrangments made for people who were waiting in queue.

Drinking water facility was provided at the polling booth. The booth was decorated with festoons. Earlier, technical glitches delayed the commencement of polling in 10 booths in the district.

Malfunctioning of VVPATS in two places also delayed the polling, the District Election Officer V.P. Jeyaseelan said.

Tokens were issued to voters who were in queue at 6 p.m. and they were allowed to cast their votes.

The EVMs from Rajapalayam and Srivilliputtur were taken to Tenkasi, and those from Tiruchuli to Ramanathapuram.

The machines from Virudhunagar, Sattur, Aruppukottai, Sivakasi and Tirumangalam and Tirupparankundram Assembly constituencies were taken to the counting centre in Virudhunagar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.