After a brief lull, Kanniyakumari district again witnesses heavy downpour

Kanniyakumari district, after a brief lull for 24 hours, experienced widespread rainfall with Mayilaadi recording 140 mm rainfall till Thursday 8 a.m.

As the entire district was drenched, the district recorded a total precipitation of 1,528 mm till Thursday 8 a.m. The strong drizzle that started after 10 p.m. on Wednesday continued till 6 a.m. in Kottaaram, Mayilaadi, Kanniyakumari, Saamithoppu, Anjugraamam, Bhoothapandi, Colachel, Balamore, Kurunthancode and Kozhiporevilai.

Following heavy downpour in the catchment areas, 1,239 cusecs of water is flowing into Petchipaarai dam and 636 cusecs of water is being released from the reservoir which is having water for 45 feet against its maximum level of 48 feet.

Bathing has been banned in Thirparappu Falls as the Gothaiyar experienced flood on Thursday.

Even though the pre-monsoon showers that drench the district for the past one week has heralded good rainfall during the ensuing southwest monsoon and promising good ‘kanni poo’ paddy season this year, the continuing rain has affected brick kiln and rubber latex tapping works badly. Workers of all 200-odd brick kilns in Aaralvaimozhi, Thovaalai, Shenbagaramanpudhur, Ramanathichanpudur and other places have been rendered jobless.

Similarly, the rubber latex tapping has also come to grinding halt due to the rain. “After scorching summer hit the latex tapping work in March and April, the pre-monsoon showers have almost decimated the industry,” said the workers.

The incessant rain has affected the ongoing railway subway work at Oottuvaazhmadam near Nagercoil with the water overflowing from Pazhaiyaar flooding the subway. “Since this spot is located close to Pazhaiyaar, water stagnation at subway site is a routine affair and we used to pump out the water for ensuring unhindered work. The incessant rain has forced us to stop the work completely,” sources in the Nagercoil Railway Junction said.

Even as the influx of tourists to Kanniyakumari dwindled considerably, operation of the boats to Vivekananda Rock Memorial was suspended on Thursday.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Kannimar – 43, Kottaaram – 81, Mayilaadi – 140, Nagercoil – 36, Aaralvamimozhi – 54, Bhoothapandi – 60, Mukkadal Dam – 47, Balamore – 65, Thuckalay – 83, Colachel – 72, Eraniel – 45, Adaiyaamadai – 34, Kurunthancode – 82, Kozhiporevilai – 63, Maambazhathuraiyar Dam – 78, Chittar I – 36, Chittar – II – 41, Kaliyal – 33, Kuzhithurai – 37, Petchipaarai Dam – 58, Perunchaani Dam – 52, Puththen Dam – 48, Surulacode – 54, Aanaikidangu – 77, Thirparappu – 54 and Mullankinaavilai – 48.

Even though the Indian Meteorological Department had issued ‘heavy rain’ warning for Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts on Thursday, only Maanjolai (21 mm), Kaakkaachi (38), Naalumukku (62) and Ooththu (59), all in the Western Ghats above Manimuthar dam, experienced good rainfall. In the plains, Radhapuram alone recorded 44 mm rainfall while all other places did not receive considerable rainfall.

In Tenkasi district, the highest rainfall of 16 mm was recorded in Adavinainar dam while Saattankulam in Thoothukudi district had 13 mm rainfall.

Fishermen have been warned against going for fishing due to rough sea conditions triggered by inclement weather. Hence, fishing operations came to a grinding halt in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

