July 03, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MADURAI

After 31 years, the Villapuram Urban Primary Health Care Centre in Madurai Corporation limits successfully saw the delivery of the first healthy baby at its newly constructed maternity ward, which was renovated under the National Health Mission project and dedicated to the public recently, said Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth here on Monday.

The Villapuram ward 86 in zone 4 is one of the thickly populated areas in the Corporation. In 1991, a health care centre was opened. With rise in population in the ward, the authorities planned to enhance the facilities. However, only in 2016, the centre was upgraded as a UPHC, but still, it had shortcomings.

In 2021, under the National Health Mission project, with the contribution from the Union and State governments, the Corporation constructed additional buildings which included maternity wards, special rooms for pregnant mothers, post-operative ward and among others.

The facility was dedicated to the public on June 23 by Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

After posting adequate strength of doctors, nurses and para-medical team, the new facility saw the delivery of the first baby on Monday.

The Mayor, accompanied by Commissioner K. J. Praveen Kumar, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and senior officials from the Corporation, visited the facility and greeted the mother and the team of doctors and others.

There are 31 UPHCs in the 100 wards in Madurai Corporation. The pregnant mothers are given a health kit and the health condition of both the mother and the child to be delivered is closely monitored with modern gadgets. Tips are also shared with the pregnant mothers from the time they visit the facility, a doctor at Villapuram UPHC said.

The Mayor said that the State government and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has been supportive towards improvement of public hospitals, especially, those run by the Corporation. “We will introduce more amenities in Madurai Corporation in the upcoming months,” she told media persons.