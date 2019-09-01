After 3-month delay, water arrives in PMC

Water from Vaigai dam made its way into the district through Periyar Main Canal (PMC) on Saturday for irrigating the first crop of the double-crop area.

M. Tirupathi, a farmer from Kulamangalam, said the three-month delay in releasing the water would result in less yield. “Harvest starts in September. Thereafter, we usually take a month to begin ploughing again and prepare the nursery for the second crop. By that time it rains in Madurai. We begin sowing in late October,” he said.

“We used to get about 50 bags of paddy from an acre and a profit of ₹ 40,000 in a crop season. In the current scenario, since water will be available only for four months, our yield will be less and the profit too,” he said.

N. Mahendran, a farmer from Melur, demanded that since water was released only after a delay of three months, the Public Works Department must continue the supply for a longer period to offset it.

The release of water into the PMC spelt good news for residents of Vandiyur, Melamadai, Gomathipuram, Anna Nagar and K. K. Nagar. Walkers’ Club president A.A.G. Rajkumar said water was fast filling up the Vandiyur tank through a channel that gets water from Periyar Main Canal.

R. Pandi, joint secretary of Gomathipuram Residents’ Welfare Association, said that the PWD should ensure that the tank was full so that residents need not depend on other sources of water. “Water is flowing through the ninth branch of the PMC through the 30th sluice. Only a full tank will result in groundwater percolation,” he said.