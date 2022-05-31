AFR facility at Tarapur nuclear plant allows nearby villagers live in peace

The Away From Reactor facility houses safely the spent fuel in de-mineralised water-filled pool

The incident-free handling of spent fuel getting generated in the four nuclear reactors of the Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS) in Maharashtra, including two 52-year-old 160 MWe reactors, and its cautious preservation in the Away From Reactor (AFR) facility by the well-trained workforce for more than four decades, has allowed the locals live in peace.

AFR, an operational requirement for any nuclear reactor to store the spent fuel assembly after being stored in the spent fuel pool located close to the reactor pit inside the primary containment for a minimum period of five years, houses safely the spent fuel in de-mineralised water-filled pool on being shifted from the reactor’s fully utilised spent fuel pool.

“We store the spent fuel assemblies 10 metres underwater in fuel racks in vertical orientation with fixed spacing. The pool, surrounded by an outer tank from five sides, has been lined with stainless steel plates and with the provision for leak detection system. We’ve installed similar leak detection system in the nearby borewells also so that any leak from the fuel pool can be detected in the borewells by testing the water at regular intervals,” said Lakshmi Gopidas, in-charge of AFR, TAPS.

Safety features

The dedicated systems for water cooling and purification and ventilation, constant online monitoring of the 1990-built AFR by the TAPS personnel, Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the periodic visit by the IAEA scientists to crosscheck their online monitoring further enhance the safety features of this AFR, now housing 2,453 fuel assemblies (FA) against the total capacity of 2,500 FA while Additional AFR (AAFR), built in 2012 has 999 FAs against the total capacity of 3,500 FAs. Both AFR and AAFR have been designed for a minimum of 100 years to cool the spent fuel for a minimum period of 10 years.

Those who enter the AFR of TAPS after a series of security checks can come out of the AFR building only after getting scanned for radiation as the electronically controlled gates open only if the radiation level of the body is well within the limits. Even while standing near the AFR pool with due precautions such as helmet, coverall, gloves and boot-covering socks, the contamination levels are checked.

When a small group of journalists, industrialists and former scientists, Aruldhas Kanthaiah who had worked with Heavy Water Board and Sivasubramanian of ISRO visited the AFR of TAPS recently, the radiation levels were checked and found to be well within the limits.

“If we find any contamination, a complete bath with soap will remove it immediately,” says Ms. Gopidas

The scientists involved in the operation of TAPS and taking care of AFR term the ‘spent fuel’ as ‘resource’ and not as ‘nuclear waste’.

Useful for medical applications

“Calling the ‘spent fuel’ as ‘waste’ itself is wrong as a range of isotopes being obtained from the spent fuel can be used for medical applications. While Caesium – 137 pencils are used as replacement of Cobalt – 60 blood irradiator, Ruthenium – 106 silver plaque can be used for treatment of eye cancer. Yttrium – 90 milked from Strontium – 90 is being used for treatment of liver cancer, bone pain palliation etc. So, how can I term the spent fuel as waste? It’s a resource to be preserved to save our brethren from their serious ailments,” says Bhaskar Pandit, Adviser (Light Water Reactor Engineering).

Site Director, TAPS, Vineet Kumar Sharma too echoes Dr. Bhaskar’s version saying that the spent fuel that could be used as fuel in the reactors could not be termed ‘waste’. “It will give us self reliance in nuclear fuel aspect”.

Even though the fuel utilised in the nuclear reactors of TAPS is stored in the AFR facility on the premises of TAPS for the past several decades, the locals did not air any grievances about it. “We, living in Chinchani village in the close vicinity of the TAPS campus, have not experienced any health issues or threat to the environment all these years due to the functioning of the reactors of the TAPS or the spent fuel being stored in a separate building,” say Shweta, gram sabha member of Chinchani and Sashikant Chaudhari, a teacher from nearby Dandi.

Since a new coal-based thermal power plant cannot be started due to the threat it poses to environment and the coal available in the country or being imported cannot feed the thermal power units indefinitely, there is absolute need for going in for nuclear power plants.

“Nuclear power is the clean and green power on which the developed nations still depend on by going in for more nuclear power projects apart from the existing nuclear reactors generating clean electricity. Hence, the nuclear reactors, which are built and operated with maximum safety measures including AFR, ensure the peaceful living of the community, which is also being helped through CSR activities,” says Mr. Vineet Kumar Sharma.