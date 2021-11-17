Afforestation gets a fillip with 11,000 seed balls to be thrown in Ervadi

Tirunelveli

17 November 2021 19:20 IST

As part of the district administration’s ongoing afforestation programme, Collector V. Vishnu participated in the ‘seed balls’ throwing exercise organised by TVS Srinivasan Services Trust at Gandhi Nagar area near Ervadi on Wednesday.

Along with the students, Mr. Vishnu threw the seed balls to mark the inauguration of the programme, which will ensure throwing of 11,000 seed balls with 44,000 seeds of native trees like neem.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the exercise, Mr. Vishnu said the district administration, which started ‘Nellai Neervalam’ (Tirunelveli Water Resources) with the active participation of volunteers to conserve waterbodies, had prepared a Digital Water Atlas, the mapping of water resources and restoration. As part of ‘Nellai Neervalam’, afforestation and extension of greenery had been initiated.

He said, “Since the north-east monsoon has become active in the district, we are using this conducive climatic condition for intensifying our afforestation programme through seed balls throwing exercise. It will be replicated in various parts of the district during this monsoon season through school and the college students by creating a ‘Green Brigade’ in the educational institutions,” Mr. Vishnu said.

The Collector said crop damage survey in Radhapuram, Valliyoor and Nanguneri areas, which had recorded significant rainfall during this monsoon, would commence once rainwater drained. Compensation had been given to the owners of 10 damaged houses in Radhapuram and Nanguneri taluks.

“Since most of the irrigation channels have been desilted, 45 of the 49 irrigation tanks getting water from Hanuman river are now overflowing after three decades,” Mr. Vishnu said.

Later, Mr. Vishnu inspected Ervadi primary health centre and the anganvadi at Ervadi Panchayat Union Primary School and its kitchen without announcement. He also checked the quality of food being served to the children.

The Collector also inspected Nanguneri Big Tank bunds.