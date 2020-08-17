Advocates want Section 2(c) of The Contempt of Courts Act repealed

Madurai

17 August 2020 21:16 IST

A section of advocates practising in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday appealed to the Attorney General of India to recommend the Central Government to repeal Section 2(c) of The Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

In view of the Supreme Court finding Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his remarks against Chief Justice of India S. A. Bobde, the advocates said that the criminal contempt jurisdiction of courts posed a threat to freedom of expression.

The advocates said that in the interest of justice, the Section should be repealed from the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971. “We believe freedom of expression is paramount for the protection of our constitutional principles”, they said.

Advertising

Advertising