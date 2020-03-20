Advocates want court vacation advanced

Madurai

A section of advocates practising in the High Court Bench here on Friday wrote to the Madras High Court Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi with a request to advance the court’s summer vacation to April from May.

The request was placed following preventive measures being implemented at the Principal seat in Chennai and the High Court Bench in Madurai, in the wake of the COVID 19 threat.

As per the directions given by the Chief Justice, the advocates said that the final hearing cases could not be heard. Also, the attendance in courts would be thin with restrictions on the entry of litigant public and not more than 10 advocates inside courts at a time.

This will have an impact on the disposal of cases. Therefore in view of the emergency situation, the advancement of the summer vacation shall be considered, they said.

In their representation, the advocates said that to give effect to the popular saying ‘prevention is better than cure’ they have requested the Chief Justice to convene a full court meeting and take an urgent decision so that courts will not become an infection ground for COVID 19.