Advocates stage protest, observe fast against new criminal laws

A section of advocates staged a protest and observed a fast before the Madurai District Court Complex on Monday against implementation of the three new criminal laws that came into effect from July 1.

The three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has replaced the Indian Penal Code, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam has replaced the Indian Evidence Act.

However, another section of advocates at the court expressed their support for the new laws.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.