Advocates stage protest, observe fast against new criminal laws

Updated - July 01, 2024 11:05 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 11:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Lawyers stage a protest in front of the district courts complex in Madurai on Monday.

Lawyers stage a protest in front of the district courts complex in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

A section of advocates staged a protest and observed a fast before the Madurai District Court Complex on Monday against implementation of the three new criminal laws that came into effect from July 1.

The three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has replaced the Indian Penal Code, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita has replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam has replaced the Indian Evidence Act.

However, another section of advocates at the court expressed their support for the new laws.

