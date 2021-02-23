Madurai

Advocates stage demonstration

Members of All India Lawyers Union taking out a procession in Madurai on Tuesday.  

Madurai

All India Lawyers Union on Tuesday staged a demonstration at Tallakulam here against the newly enacted farms laws. Advocates raised slogans in support of farmers and said that the new farm laws were against the interest of the farmers.

Advocates who took out a march from the District Court to Tallakulam said agriculture was the backbone of the country. The farm laws catered to the interest of the Corporate companies, they said at the demonstration.

Agriculture is under the State list. Therefore, the State government must oppose the new farm laws that were against the farmers, said All India Lawyers Union General Secretary N. Muthu Amuthanathan.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2021 10:25:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/advocates-stage-demonstration/article33916806.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY