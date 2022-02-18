Madurai

Advocates stage demo

A section of advocates staged a demonstration in front of Madurai District Court on Friday condemning the Chidambaram Natarajar Temple incident. A woman devotee had recently lodged a police complaint alleging that the temple priests had prevented her from entering the sanctum sanctorum. The advocates demanded appropriate action against the priests. 


