Advocates should keep abreast of modern technology: former CJI

August 26, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Justice of India P. Sathasivam speaking at an event organised by Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Bar Association on Friday.

Former Chief Justice of India P. Sathasivam speaking at an event organised by Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Bar Association on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Members of the legal fraternity should remember that apart from the duty towards their clients, they performed a public duty as officers of the court in furtherance of the cause of justice, said former Chief Justice of India and former Governor of Kerala P. Sathasivam.

Addressing an event organised by Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Bar Association (MMBA) on the High Court Bench premises here on Friday, he said cooperation between the Bar and the Bench was a fundamental necessity. Advocates should not forget that they were not only fighting the battle for their clients but were also assisting the court in the administration of justice. They should scrupulously abide by the code of conduct, he stressed.

He said the advocates should be thorough with modern technology. During COVID-19, court hearings were conducted in online mode. Though being in court in person was preferable, the advocates should learn to adapt new technology.

Pendency of cases was a serious issue. In trial courts, granting frequent adjournments was a major problem. Family court cases should be decided within a year. They should not be kept pending for long. Vacancies in various posts in courts should be filled up, he said.

Portfolio judges should visit the districts concerned, conduct meetings with district judges and members of the Bar, and redress their grievances, he added. Administrative Judge of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Justice S.S. Sundar was present. MMBA president S. Srinivasa Raghavan welcomed the gathering and general secretary Aayiram K. Selvakumar proposed a vote of thanks.

