Advocates seek personal security officer for Madurai Deputy Mayor

January 19, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MADURAI

A group of advocates have sought personal security officer for Madurai Deputy Mayor D. Nagarajan as “he has threat to his life”.

In a complaint given to Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, the advocates, under the banner of Joint Action Committee, said an attack was unleashed with a motive of murdering the Deputy Mayor on January 9. The windowpanes at his office were smashed and vehicles damaged.

The advocates, Henri Tiphagne of People’s Watch, Vanchinathan of Peoples’ Rights Protection Movement and Selva Gomathi of Soco Trust, condemned the attack and sought registration of a case under relevant sections and arrest of the accused under the Goondas Act to uphold peace in the city. They also wanted the case to be transferred to the CB-CID for a fair probe.

They further sought transfer of the Inspector and the Sub-Inspectors attached to Jaihindpuram police station. Stating that banned tobacco products and ganja were the main cause of increasing crimes against women, children and youths, the advocates sought stringent action against the anti-social elements involved in their sale.

