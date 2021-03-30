Madurai

Advocates requested to abide by COVID-19 protocols

Madurai

All advocates who come to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court for physical hearing have been requested to strictly abide by the COVID-19 protocols, by wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing.

The High Court Bench in its notification issued recently said that most of the advocates were ignoring the COVID-19 protocols. They assemble in the corridors for long without maintaining physical distance.

When the CISF personnel on frisking duty insisted upon the advocates to wear face masks, they refused to do so and picked up quarrel with the duty personnel. The High Court while resuming physical hearing had already notified that adherence to COVID-19 protocol was to be followed.

