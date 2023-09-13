Advocates oppose e-filing system

September 13, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Protesting the system of e-filing of affidavits and other legal documents in the courts, the advocates observed a fast here on Wednesday.

Led by Thoothukudi Bar Association president A. Michael Senguttuvan, the advocates staged hunger strike in front of the District Court Complex.

The protesting lawyers said the method of e-filing of affidavits and other legal documents pertaining to the cases should be withdrawn as the infrastructure required for switching over to these modern practices was not available as of now. Hence, the old judiciary practices should be followed.

Even thought the civil cases have been exempted from the e-filing practices now, it should be extended to all legal disputes pending before the courts, he said.

“We’ll take the next course of action based on the general body meeting of the Tamil Nadu Puducherry Bar Council to be held on September 15,” Mr. Senguttuvan said.

Member of Tamil Nadu Puducherry Bar Council Prabhu inaugurated the protest.