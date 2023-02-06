HamberMenu
Advocate’s house burgled

February 06, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Burglars have reportedly stolen 67 sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹ 1.25 lakh cash from the house of an advocate.

Police said the burglars, who gained entry into the house of the advocate Chelladurai in Kulavanigarpuram near Palayamkottai Central Prison after breaking the door in the first floor when he had gone to visit his son in Chennai, stole 67 sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹ 1.25 lakh in cash.

The burglars have also entered the house of Maharajan in the same area from where they had stolen ₹ 2,000. The Melapalayam police have registered a case.

