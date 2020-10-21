Advocates condemn former judge’s remarks

Madurai

21 October 2020 21:40 IST

Well-known lawyers and activists Sudha Ramalingam and Henri Tiphagne have condemned former Madras High Court judge Justice C.S. Karnan for his disparaging remarks against former and present Supreme Court and High Court judges.

In a video, which is now being widely circulated, they said Justice Karnan was heard passing vulgar and derogatory remarks against not only judges but also their spouses, other women subordinate officials and judicial staff.

Advertising

Advertising

This act of the former judge was highly condemnable, and to allow this kind of mischievousness and perversity was against human ethos that they as citizens wished to always uphold irrespective of gender, religion or caste. “We are governed by the rule of law and judges are no exception,” a joint statement said.

If he had genuine allegations against other judges, he could have used other avenues available in law, they added.

The advocates urged the National and State Commissions for Women to suo motu take up the matter with urgency and seriousness to ensure that the act did not go unpunished and served as a deterrent to others.