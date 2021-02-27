Advocates chambers in HC to be re-opened

27 February 2021 18:27 IST

Madurai

The advocates chambers at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court will be reopened from March 1, said a High Court notification.

With the decrease in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, the High Court has decided to re-open the law chambers situated on the premises of the Madurai Bench from March 1. The COVID-19 guidelines have to be adhered to and if there were a spurt in cases, the measures will be rolled back, said the notification.

Advocates were requested to keep their chambers open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for carrying out cleaning and sanitisation works.