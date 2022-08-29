Advocates bid adieu to Madras High Court Chief Justice

Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari addresses members of the Bar Associations at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The Bar Associations of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday accorded farewell to Madras High Court Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari who is due to retire in September.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Justice thanked the advocates and companion judges. He said Madras High Court was leading in the country in the disposal of cases and this was achieved due to the cooperation from the advocates.

Though the pendency of criminal cases at the Madurai Bench was negligible, with regard to the pendency of civil cases, the Chief Justice said it was high and needs to be addressed.

He said that the court premises needed a big hall which could accommodate around 400 to 500 people in order to conduct events. The office bearers of the Bar Associations presented a memento to the Chief Justice.

Administrative judge of the High Court Bench Justice P. N. Prakash, other High Court judges, Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan, Additional Advocate General R. Baskaran, Assistant Solicitor General L. Victoria Gowri, advocates, Registrars and court staff were present.

The presidents of the Bar Associations: S. Srinivasa Raghavan (MMBA), K.S. Duraipandian (MBHAA), J. Anandhavalli (WAA), M. K. Suresh (MBA) and K. P. Thiagarajan (MAHAA) spoke at the event.

Earlier, the Chief Justice visited the Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai. He was impressed with the collections at the museum. In the visitor’s book, he wrote that the collections were well preserved and praised the museum authorities.