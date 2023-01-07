Advocates bid adieu to HC judge 

January 07, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - MADURAI

The Bar Associations of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday bid farewell to Madras High Court judge Justice P.N. Prakash who is due to retire next week. Speaking on the occasion, Justice Prakash recollected the important cases and orders passed by him at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court including the Sattankulam custodial deaths case and the Dinakaran office attack case. He thanked the Madurai advocates for their support. He had enrolled as an advocate in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in 1984 and was elevated as a judge of the Madras High Court in 2013.