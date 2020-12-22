Advocates bid adieu to CJ

22 December 2020 22:30 IST

Madurai

Praising the Madurai advocates for their straightforwardness in accepting verdicts whether for or against them, Madras High Court Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi said that it was this humility that set them apart from the others.

The Chief Justice was addressing the Madurai advocates at a farewell function accorded to him on Tuesday organised by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Bar Association (MMBA). The Chief Justice will retire on December 31, 2020.

“The Madurai Bench and its location is a place where nature bonds. The entire flora and fauna energises you to perform better. Disposal of cases by me was better in Madurai (Madurai Bench) than Chennai (Principal Seat)”, the Chief Justice told the advocates.

He said that the Madurai Bench was a place where the female advocates matched their male counterparts and the Bar and the Bench functioned in harmony without any gender bias.

The Chief Justice said that the important part of a journey was the company of people. He said that he would not only keep returning to Tamil Nadu to visit the various temples across the State, but also for the company of the people who have been kind to him.

In his address, Justice G.R. Swaminathan said that the Chief Justice has a capacity for friendliness and recollected an incident where the Chief Justice after reading a judgement delivered by Justice Swaminathan had reached out to him and spoke to him in length about the judgement.

Justice Swaminathan said that the Chief Justice had the habit of standing up and receiving people in his office, be it anyone. He said that it was a quality that should be appreciated. “My heart is heavy. How can I say goodbye. Will stay in touch”, Justice Swaminathan told the Chief Justice at the farewell event.