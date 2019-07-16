Advocate to appear before panel

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday relaxed the order that restrained advocate S. Vanchinathan from entering Thoothukudi district. The restraint was imposed by the court last year when it granted bail to the advocate following the anti-Sterlite stir in Thoothukudi.

As Mr. Vanchinathan informed the court that he was summoned by the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission probing the Thoothukudi riots to appear before it on July 17, Justice G.R. Swaminathan relaxed the order only to the extent of allowing him to attend the hearing of the inquiry commission.