Advocate seeks infrastructure in prisons to hold video conferences with inmates

June 15, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought response from the State to a public interest litigation petition seeking a direction to authorities to provide adequate infrastructure in central prisons, special prison for women and borstal schools so that advocates can hold video conferences with prisoners to discuss their cases.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri sought response from the State to the petition filed by advocate K.R. Raja of Madurai, who said he was differently abled and it was challenging for him to visit the prisons.

He said in most of the prisons in the State, advocates’ interview with inmates was permitted in the jailer office. Due to lack of visiting areas, women advocates found it difficult to visit prisons. Sometimes, inmates were transferred to other prisons on administrative grounds or due to security reasons. But their cases would be dealt with by the jurisdictional courts.

Sometimes, people from other States with criminal charges were imprisoned in Tamil Nadu. They would need a counsel who could speak their native language, and the advocate would find it difficult to visit the prison which was located far away, he said.

The petitioner said video conferencing would ensure access to justice for all. He had made a representation to the authorities in this regard, but he had not received any reply from them, he said. He sought a direction to the authorities to take steps to establish adequate infrastructure for registration of advocates on an appointment-time basis in order to hold video conferences with prisoners.