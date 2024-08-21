Advocate murdered in land dispute; lawyers strike work

Proceedings in Tirunelveli District Court were completely paralysed on Wednesday after advocates struck work in protest against the murder of a lawyer in a land dispute.

Police said an armed gang attacked advocates Saravanaraj, 45, of Puliyankulam near Srivaikundam and his friend Sam Robin, 28, of Ukkirankottai near Maanur in Tirunelveli district on Tuesday evening when they were supervising the clearing of 15 acres of land near Arockiyanathapuram.

After being admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Saravanaraj succumbed to his injuries late in the night and Mr. Sam Robin is undergoing treatment.

During the investigation, Perumalpuram police found that builder Jones of Seevalaperi Road in Palayamkottai purchased 15 acres of land near Arockiyanathapuram on Palayamkottai – Tiruchendur Road several years ago. When a few people from Arockiyanathapuram claimed ownership for a portion of this land, a dispute arose between the two sides.

Against this backdrop, clearing the bushes in the 15 acres was taken up on Tuesday even as Saravanaraj and Mr. Sam Robin were supervising it. Even as the work was going on, Selvam of Arockiyanathapuram and his six others came to the spot and picked up a heated argument with the advocates that led to scuffle.

Agitated over this, Selvam and others attacked Saravanaraj and Mr. Sam Robin in which Saravanaraj died in the hospital on Tuesday night.

Condemning the murder of the advocate, the Tirunelveli Bar Association members struck work on Wednesday and blocked the busy Palayamkottai – Thoothukudi Highway in front of the district court complex to paralyse the vehicular traffic for a while. They demanded the immediate arrest of the real culprits involved in the murder and those who orchestrated it from behind.

Meanwhile, the Perumalpuram police have picked up four persons in connection with the murder of Saravanaraj.