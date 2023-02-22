ADVERTISEMENT

Advocate murdered at his office in Thoothukudi

February 22, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

An advocate was murdered by an armed gang near the Collectorate on Wednesday. Police said advocate P. Muthukumar, 43, was murdered by a seven-member gang at his office in the afternoon. During investigation, police found that Muthukumar’s brother Sivakumar was murdered two years ago near Thoothukudi court complex due to prior enmity. When Muthukumar tried to save his brother, he was also attacked in which he sustained cut injuries. As the trial of this murder case is going on, Muthukumar has been cited as the prosecution witness. Hence, he could have been targeted, the police suspect. Thoothukudi SIPCOT police have registered a case.

