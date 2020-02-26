Advocate moves court to quash FIR against him

26 February 2020 22:03 IST

An advocate moved the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday seeking to quash an FIR registered against him for taking part in a public meeting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Goripalayam in Madurai on February 8.

In his petition, T. Lajapathi Roy said Tallakulam police booked him and 25 others for taking part in the anti-CAA public meeting that was attended by over 1,200 people. He also delivered a speech on the Act at the meeting.

The case of the prosecution was that the public meeting was held without any prior permission from the Assistant Commissioner of Police under the Police Act. However, the public had voluntarily taken part in the event without causing any hindrance to traffic, he said.

The advocate said that to participate in the event was a fundamental right and sought to quash the FIR registered against him.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira directed the Tallakulam police to file a final report in the case and adjourned the hearing.