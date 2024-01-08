Advocate held under POCSO Act

January 08, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Palayamkottai police have arrested an advocate on charges of sexually abusing a teenage boy.

Police said a 13-year-old boy, who is studying in class 8 in a private school in Palayamkottai, requested advocate Senthil Kumar, 53, of Kulavanigarpuram near Palayamkottai Central Prison to drop him near his house, which is also situated near Kulavanigarpuram.

Instead of dropping the boy near his house, Senthil Kumar allegedly took the teen to his house and allegedly sexually abused the boy.

After the boy revealed it to his parents, they filed a complaint with Palayamkottai Police, who arrested Senthil Kumar on Monday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Further investigations are on.

