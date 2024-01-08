GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Advocate held under POCSO Act

January 08, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Palayamkottai police have arrested an advocate on charges of sexually abusing a teenage boy.

Police said a 13-year-old boy, who is studying in class 8 in a private school in Palayamkottai, requested advocate Senthil Kumar, 53, of Kulavanigarpuram near Palayamkottai Central Prison to drop him near his house, which is also situated near Kulavanigarpuram.

Instead of dropping the boy near his house, Senthil Kumar allegedly took the teen to his house and allegedly sexually abused the boy.

After the boy revealed it to his parents, they filed a complaint with Palayamkottai Police, who arrested Senthil Kumar on Monday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.