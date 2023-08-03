Youth hacked to death, wife critically injured

August 03, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

An advocate was hacked to death near Srivaikundam on Thursday evening and his wife sustained grievous cut injuries.

Police said an armed gang hacked advocate Mayandi (30) of Kalvai near Srivaikundam. When his wife Selvi tried to save him from the assailants, she also sustained grievous cut injuries. She was rushed to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. Her condition is said to be critical.

Police suspect enmity to be the reason for the murder. Seythunganallur police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.