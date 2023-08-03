ADVERTISEMENT

Youth hacked to death, wife critically injured

August 03, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

An advocate was hacked to death near Srivaikundam on Thursday evening and his wife sustained grievous cut injuries.

Police said an armed gang hacked advocate Mayandi (30) of Kalvai near Srivaikundam. When his wife Selvi tried to save him from the assailants, she also sustained grievous cut injuries. She was rushed to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. Her condition is said to be critical.

Police suspect enmity to be the reason for the murder. Seythunganallur police have registered a case.

