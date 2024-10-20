Advocate files police complaint against Isha Foundation over ‘sexual assault’ of minors

An advocate, S. Vanchinathan, on Saturday (October 19, 2024) filed a complaint at the Anna Nagar Police Station in Madurai demanding action against the Isha Foundation; its founder Jaggi Vasudev, alias Sadhguru; and those who allegedly sexually assaulted minors at the institution.

His complaint comes after parents of minors, at a press meet in Hyderabad, spoke about the alleged sexual assault of their children at the Foundation in Coimbatore.

Addressing mediapersons, he said the issue was serious and wondered why no case was booked against the perpetrators of the assault.

He further said that under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, anyone with the knowledge of sexual assault against a child should report the offence to the police.

Failing to report such an offence would also constitute as a crime under the Act, he added.

Isha Foundation, he said, had not acted against the perpetrators. “I will move the court if no action is taken...,” he added.

He referred to the status report filed by the Coimbatore police against the Foundation before the Supreme Court. The police had listed the complaints registered against the institution and its founder, including several missing cases, in the report, he pointed out.

The Madras High Court should take suo motu cognisance of the issue, he added.