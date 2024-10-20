GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Advocate files police complaint against Isha Foundation over ‘sexual assault’ of minors

The complainant said that Isha Foundation has not acted against the perpetrators and if no action was taken, he said that he would move the court

Published - October 20, 2024 12:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation. File.

Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation. File. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

An advocate, S. Vanchinathan, on Saturday (October 19, 2024) filed a complaint at the Anna Nagar Police Station in Madurai demanding action against the Isha Foundation; its founder Jaggi Vasudev, alias Sadhguru; and those who allegedly sexually assaulted minors at the institution.

Supreme Court restrains T.N. Police from taking ‘further action’ against Isha Foundation

His complaint comes after parents of minors, at a press meet in Hyderabad, spoke about the alleged sexual assault of their children at the Foundation in Coimbatore.

Addressing mediapersons, he said the issue was serious and wondered why no case was booked against the perpetrators of the assault.

He further said that under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, anyone with the knowledge of sexual assault against a child should report the offence to the police.

Failing to report such an offence would also constitute as a crime under the Act, he added.

Isha Foundation, he said, had not acted against the perpetrators. “I will move the court if no action is taken...,” he added.

He referred to the status report filed by the Coimbatore police against the Foundation before the Supreme Court. The police had listed the complaints registered against the institution and its founder, including several missing cases, in the report, he pointed out.

The Madras High Court should take suo motu cognisance of the issue, he added.

Published - October 20, 2024 12:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.