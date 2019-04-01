Advocate expresses concern over safety of road users

01 April 2019 21:36 IST

Complains about elevation of overbridge on Ramamoorthy Road

Virudhunagar

Even as the basic structure of the road overbridge on Ramamoorthy Road has been completed and vehicular movement has started on the bridge, an advocate, Masilamani, has raised concerns over the safety of road users complaining about elevation of the bridge on Western side of Madurai-Tirunelveli broadgauge railway line.

Mr. Masilamani complained that the length of the bridge on Western Side had been reduced by 20 metres and one pier that was found a mention on the proposed alignment was missing.

Advertising

Advertising

Citing replies got from the Superintending Engineer and Divisional Engineer of NABARD and Rural Roads on his queries raised through Right To Information (RTI) Act, the officials had contradicting statements on the length of the bridge on the Western side.

“The Divisional Engineer said that it was reduced to 264.545 metres in the approved design as against the 284.064 metres originally planned in the proposed plan,” Mr. Masilamani said.

The advocate also said that the ground that was dug up for erecting the 10th pier was closed without constructing the 10th pier. Thus the number of piers was reduced to nine and the length of the bridge was reduced to 264.545 metres.

He wondered how the estimate cost of the bridge that was ₹20.53 crore for the proposed alignment for higher length remained the same for the approved design that has been reduced by 20 metres.

“By reducing the length of the bridge, its elevation has increased — that is — the slope of bridge has become steeper and would pose danger to vehicles with lesser pulling power. The vehicles could not climb up the bridge and also face the danger of coming in the reverse direction and hit other vehicles,” he charged.

Based on the direction of Chief Engineer, Highways, Chennai, Divisional Engineer (Paramakudi) NABARD and Rural Roads inspected the bridge and verified the measurement of the structure on March 27.

An official said that the project had been executed as per the design approved by the Design Wing and it is technically safe for road users. However, he added that the road had not been officially thrown open for traffic, even as vehicles were plying on it.

The officials said that works like laying service roads and installing street lights were still pending.

The advocate said that the DE has told him that the findings of inspection report would be soon be sent to him.