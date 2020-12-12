Advocate cries out “injustice” during virtual court hearing, judges express pain over incident

Madurai

12 December 2020 17:08 IST

Judges of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court said the outcry amounted to contempt of court, but that the court would provide the counsel with one more opportunity to put forth her further arguments in the matter

After an advocate cried out ‘injustice’ following the pronouncement of a judgement that went against her, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court expressed pain over the incident that took place during a virtual court hearing, on Friday.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that the counsel, after knowing that the matter had gone against the respondent she was representing, started making allegations against the court saying that injustice was done.

The court observed that the counsel submitted that it was very unfortunate that the court had passed the judgement in the writ appeal without hearing her arguments and she was under the impression that the writ appeal preferred against her would be dismissed. The outcry of the counsel amounts to contempt of court and also needs a reference to the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for taking disciplinary proceedings against her, the judges observed.

However, taking into consideration the fact that she had a grievance, that she needs to be heard further in detail and since the order was not signed yet, the court said that it will provide one more opportunity to the counsel to put forth her further arguments in this matter.

“Whatever may be the proceedings or the result of the proceedings, a senior member of the Bar ought not to have stooped down to the level of making allegations against this court. We are pained by the representation made by the counsel appearing for the respondent, who was a leader of the bar for some time and also a senior member. If this kind of attitude is going to be encouraged, it will send a wrong message to the juniors, who are all watching the court proceedings,” the judges said.

The case was adjourned till December 14.