Advocate Commissioner inspects Tirunelveli junction bus stand

Move pertains to alleged sale of river sand lifted from site

TIRUNELVELI

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Advocate Commissioner and his team on Monday inspected the Tirunelveli junction bus stand under construction in connection with the case pertaining to the alleged sale of river sand lifted from this construction site.

As the reconstruction of Tirunelveli Junction bus-stand was commenced under the Smart City programme on an outlay of ₹ 78.99 crore, soil was removed for the basement parking lot. Accusing the officials of lifting the river sand worth several crores of rupees from this pit dug for the basement parking area and selling it illegally for a premium, former councillor Sudalaikannu of Tirunelveli Town filed a public interest litigation in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

His contention is that the huge quantity of river sand deposited by the Tamirabharani beneath the bus terminus several centuries ago had been plundered in the guise of reconstruction of the bus-stand and sold to make several crores of rupees.

However, the Corporation, the nodal agency executing the projects under ‘Smart City’ programme, says that it was clayey soil not suitable for construction purposes, as being alleged by the petitioner.

When the case came up for hearing, the Bench directed Advocate Commissioner K. Kalaiyarasan, formerly Joint Director of Geology and Mining and also advocate, to inspect the spot to ascertain the veracity of the allegations made by the petitioner and submit his report.

Subsequently, Mr. Kalaiyarasan visited the spot on Monday and told the reporters that the geological formations under the earth’s crust at the site would be examined scientifically by digging bores.

“We’ll collect through the bores the samples of the sand, minerals, rocks etc. deposited at this site over the years in different layers. The samples will be sent to different laboratories for analyses to ascertain its quality. Based on this scientific analysis, the court will take the final call,” he said.

Though the Advocate Commissioner had originally planned to dig the bores on Monday, incessant drizzle thwarted the plans and hence it may take a day or two to complete this exercise so that the Commission’s report could be submitted before the Court by November 20, as mandated.