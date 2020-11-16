Advocate Commissioner inspects temple land

In order to ascertain whether a compound wall, that was demolished, had existed within the land belonging to a temple in Kasi Dharmam in Tenkasi district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court appointed an Advocate Commissioner.

Pursuant to the orders of the court, Advocate Commissioner M. Vijaya Rathinam visited the property on Monday and will be filing a report to the court on the inspection.

Since there was a dispute with regard to the existence of the compound wall and a water pipeline in the land, Justice R. Mahadevan appointed the advocate commissioner to inspect the property along with the local surveyor and Village Administrative Officer.

The temple had filed a suit before the Principal District Munsif, Tenkasi seeking a direction to the authorities to reconstruct the compound wall that they had demolished and to shift the water pipeline from the property to the panchayat union road.