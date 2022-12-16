Advocate booked for cheating his client

December 16, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

An advocate K. Abdul Kadar of Melur has been booked for cheating one of his clients by stealthily transferring his land worth ₹ 3 crore to his name.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad said that S. Jaganathan of Navinipatti had approached the advocate for a case pertaining to his family dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advocate had stealthily transferred the land from Jaganathan to his name.

Based on Jaganathan’s complaint to the SP, Melur police have booked the advocate for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US