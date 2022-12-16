  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Alvarez to Weghorst, here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup so far

Advocate booked for cheating his client

December 16, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

An advocate K. Abdul Kadar of Melur has been booked for cheating one of his clients by stealthily transferring his land worth ₹ 3 crore to his name.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad said that S. Jaganathan of Navinipatti had approached the advocate for a case pertaining to his family dispute.

The advocate had stealthily transferred the land from Jaganathan to his name.

Based on Jaganathan’s complaint to the SP, Melur police have booked the advocate for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.