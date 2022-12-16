Advocate booked for cheating his client

December 16, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Madurai

An advocate K. Abdul Kadar of Melur has been booked for cheating one of his clients by stealthily transferring his land worth ₹ 3 crore to his name.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad said that S. Jaganathan of Navinipatti had approached the advocate for a case pertaining to his family dispute.

The advocate had stealthily transferred the land from Jaganathan to his name.

Based on Jaganathan’s complaint to the SP, Melur police have booked the advocate for cheating and criminal breach of trust.