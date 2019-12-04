Madurai

Advocate barred entry into HC Bench

more-in

MADURAI

An advocate practising in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has been barred from entering the court campus until he shows remorse for the unpleasant incidents he was involved in.

The Registrar (Administration) of the Madurai Bench has written to the CISF Commandant of the High Court Bench, stating that the advocate, G. Padmanaban, was involved in more than one unpleasant incident on the campus. Therefore, he should not be permitted to enter the campus until further orders, the order said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 11:58:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/advocate-barred-entry-into-hc-bench-madurai/article30170468.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY