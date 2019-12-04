Advocate barred entry into HC Bench

MADURAI

An advocate practising in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has been barred from entering the court campus until he shows remorse for the unpleasant incidents he was involved in.

The Registrar (Administration) of the Madurai Bench has written to the CISF Commandant of the High Court Bench, stating that the advocate, G. Padmanaban, was involved in more than one unpleasant incident on the campus. Therefore, he should not be permitted to enter the campus until further orders, the order said.