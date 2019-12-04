Advocate barred entry into HC Bench

MADURAI
An advocate practising in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has been barred from entering the court campus until he shows remorse for the unpleasant incidents he was involved in.
The Registrar (Administration) of the Madurai Bench has written to the CISF Commandant of the High Court Bench, stating that the advocate, G. Padmanaban, was involved in more than one unpleasant incident on the campus. Therefore, he should not be permitted to enter the campus until further orders, the order said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.