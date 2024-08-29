Advocate attacked by Tasmac bar worker in Madurai

An advocate, B. Prabhu, was attacked with a beer bottle by a Tasmac bar worker, Muniyasamy, after the advocate could not give him assurance in getting acquittal for Muniyasamy’s relative in a case, at Villapuram in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police said that Prabhu got acquainted with Muniyasamy while visiting the bar. Based on the familiarity, Muniyasamy had asked Prabhu to get acquittal for his relative who was in jail. Prabhu had reportedly told him that he would do his best to bring the man out of jail.

Irritated over this, Muniyasamy attacked the advocate with a beer bottle injured him on his neck, face and hand.

When people in the locality rushed to the rescue of the advocate, Muniyasamy smashed the window pane of a parked car with the bottle and threatened to attack them.

Avaniapuram police have booked the accused for attack and criminal intimidation.

