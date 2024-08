Valliyoor police have arrested an advocate and his associate for allegedly stealing battery from the generator on the Valliyoor court premises.

Police said advocate V.S. Murugan, 53, of Kottaiyadi in Valliyoor and an accused in another case Athinarayanan of the same area allegedly stole the battery from the generator on the Valliyoor Court Complex.

Following complaint from the court official, Murugan and Athinarayanan were arrested.

Valliyoor police are investigating.

