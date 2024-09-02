GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Advocate among three arrested on charge of bid to smuggle charas to Sri Lanka

Published - September 02, 2024 07:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Q Branch police have arrested three persons, including an advocate, for attempting to smuggle charas worth ₹28 crore to Sri Lanka on a boat on Sunday night.

Sources in the Q Branch said they received information that the smugglers were about to illegally ship narcotic substances to Sri Lanka by boat from Terespuram beach. A team of Q Branch, led by Vijaya Anita and sub-inspector Jeevamani Dharmaraj was patrolling Terespuram and Tharuvaikulam beach on Sunday night.

When the patrol team spotted three persons wandering along north Terespuram beach, the police team detained them and seized a bag from them, which had 56 packets of ‘halwa’-like substance. As the police checked the content of the packets, they found that the smugglers were carrying ‘charas’, a resin-like narcotic substance extracted from ganja plant, and each packet had 1 kg ‘charas’ worth about ₹28 crore.

The three were identified as advocate Amalraj, 46, head of the team from T. Saveriyarpuram and Infant Victor, 31, of Kovilpilaivilai, both under the Thaalamuthu Nagar police station limits and Nishanthan, 32, of Tsunami Colony near Thermal Nagar Camp II under Thermal Nagar police station limits.

The smugglers had sourced ‘charas’ from Andhra Pradesh via Chennai to be smuggled to Sri Lanka from Thoothukudi.

The Q Branch police handed over the narcotic substance and Amalraj, Infant, and Nishanthan to the Thoothukudi District Narcotics Control Unit for further inquiry. The police suspect that Amalraj and others might have smuggled the narcotic substances in the past.

