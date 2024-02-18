GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Advisory meeting held at Kaliswari College

February 18, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - SIVAKASI

The Hindu Bureau

With a vision of providing world class education, leveraging technology to enhance outcome-based learning, integrate and deepen Industry connect for opening new career opportunities for students, Sri Kaliswari College, Sivakasi, held its first advisory meeting here on Saturday.

A panel consisting of experts from different segments of industry and academic, including G. Thiruvasagam (Pro-Chancellor, AMET University, Chennai), S. Karutha Pandian (visiting Professor, Dept. of Biotechnology, Alagappa University), T.V. Venkateswaran (former Senior Scientist, Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi), L.V. Navaneeth (CEO, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited), Sridhar Aranala (Vice-President, Sales and Distribution, The Hindu), V.R. Muthu (CEO, Idhayam Oil), and Sriram Ramnarayan, (Country Head, Creditas Solutions, Mumbai) shared their vital inputs for making the college a frontrunner in academic excellence and research, and laid down the pathway with timebound action plans.

College Secretary A.P. Selvarajan said that the suggestions from the advisory board members would help in providing required exposure to faculty and students for professional excellence. The MBA department Director P.S. Valarmathy welcomed. Principal P.K. Balamurugan presented a report on the achievements of the college. T. Murali, consultant, and other senior faculty members participated.

