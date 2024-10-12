Advanced vertigo lab set up at GRH

An advanced vertigo lab was inaugurated at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Saturday.

Bringing in a significant healthcare advancement to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) for the first time in any government hospitals in the State, L. Arul Sundareshkumar, Dean, GRH, said videonystogmography, a first of its kind technique, would enable measurement of a type of eye movement that a person could not control.

At a press conference, he said, the videonystogmography was a state-of-art technology which enabled accurate diagnosis and treatment of balance disorders like BPPV (Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo) and inner ear conditions like Meniere’s disease, vestibular migraine, vestibular neuritis.

He said, “To prevent the prolonged usage of drugs for vertigo, videonystogmography helps in accurate and early diagnosis and enables further treatment.”

Explaining the condition of vertigo, he said that it was a condition characterised by a sensation of spinning or dizziness often caused by issues within the vestibular system located in the inner ear.

“This system is responsible for maintaining balance and spatial orientation and vertigo can be triggered by various factors, including inner ear infection, vestibular disorders or head injuries.”

Videonystogmography would play a crucial role in diagnosing the cause of vertigo. In other case scenarios without the videonystogmography, it would be treating the patient for a condition without addressing the actual problem, he added.

“But with this test, it enables us to track the involuntary eye movement (nystagmus) in response to stimuli such as changes in head position or visual cues. The procedure takes around 30 to 60 minutes. Since the vestibular system is closely linked to eye movements, VNG helps in identifying abnormalities in the system by detecting irregularities in nystagmus,” Dr. Arul Sundareshkumar said.

The information gathered during the test would allow the healthcare professionals to pinpoint the underlying cause of vertigo and develop an appropriate treatment plan which may include physical therapy medication or lifestyle modifications, he said.

As this helps in an accurate assessment of vestibular function, it could lead to more effective management of vertigo helping patients to regain their balance and reduce troubling symptoms, he added.

Videonystogmography helps doctor to analyse the recording to arrive at a better diagnosis, he said.

“It is done free of cost in GRH while it is charged from ₹ 4000 to ₹ 5000 in private hospitals. Steps are under way to update the testing facility in future,” he said.

