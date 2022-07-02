Advanced skill training centre for school students will be set up, says Minister

Over 3,500 students who have passed Plus Two participated in the launch of the higher education and career guidance programme, ‘Kalloori Kanavu’ under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ Scheme in Dindigul on Saturday.

R. Sakkarapani, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, distributed a career guidance booklet to the students at the event held at a private college. Dindigul MP P. Veluchamy and Vedasandur MLA S. Gandhirajan presided over the event.

Speaking at the event, Mr Sakkarapani said that there are about 90 lakh educated youth who have registered at the employment exchanges in the State and are awaiting jobs. To create job employment to people, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has instructed District Collectors to oversee that educated youth from the State are given preference in multinational and other local companies being established across the State.

A career guidance committee will be set up in every school to boost self-confidence of the students. Upon their recommendations, steps will be taken to ensure necessary facilities for the students, he said.

Students will be provided special skill development training with counselling for physical and mental health. He said that foreign language classes would be provided for those aspiring to go abroad.

An advanced skill training centre will be established in Dindigul district to help students take up competitive exams in the State and at national levels, said Mr Sakkarapani.

A panel of experts and guest speakers threw light upon the different courses available for students to choose from and on employment opportunities in government departments and otherwise.

Stalls were set up on the premises to guide the students on educational loans provided by leading banks, educational assistance by the State under the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme and details on hostels run under the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare.

Mayor J. Illamathi, Collector S. Visakan, Chief Educational Officer A Nasarudeen, District Revenue Officer V. Latha, and others were present.