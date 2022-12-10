Advanced machine installed at dental hospital help in more accurate diagnosis

December 10, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MADURAI

MADURAI An advanced 3-D imaging CBCT unit was installed at a city-based dental hospital on Saturday.

The Cone Beam CT Scan (CBCT) unit provides three dimensional view of facial bones and soft tissues. It is the latest cutting-edge technology, installed at very few select dental hospitals in the country. “Nala Dental Hospital is one among them,” said its Director J. Kanna Peruman.

“The key advantage to the patient is that the imaging protocol used by the machine has the lowest dose of radiation when compared to the other machines used currently. This makes it completely safe, especially for children and the elderly,” he noted.

K. Anusha, Director of the hospital, said that the robotic arm technology, a salient feature of the machine, helps provide 3-D imaging results with precision and to diagnose accurately.

“This helps us to prevent any miscalculation while performing surgery since the machine has a face scanner which provides a clear picture of the soft tissues (skin) as well. This helps in integrating the soft and hard tissues (bone) to plan the treatment, especially in orthodontic cases better,” she said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the hospital and the Finnish company to take up research works.

Sami Phulin, Planmeca’s export manager of Asia and Africa, R. Radhakrishnan, Planmeca’s country head, and others were present.