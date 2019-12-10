Advanced lasik workstation for laser vision corrective surgeries launched

TIRUNELVELI

Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital here has launched ‘Teneo Corneal Refractive System’, a highly advanced Lasik workstation for laser vision corrective surgeries for refractive error and presbyopia management.

In the presence of D. Lional Raj Regional Medical Director of Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Deepak M. Damor, formally commissioned on Tuesday the new generation laser machine that comes with integrated advanced diagnostic platform, called Zyoptix Diagnostic Workstation.

The Technolas Teneo 317 excimer laser by Bausch and Lomb is the latest in the series of excimer laser platforms which were launched in more than two decades ago.

Dr. Lional Raj, said the ‘Teneo Corneal Refractive System’ would redefine the way refractive error and presbyopia management was being treated.

Presbyopia is a normal ageing process of the eye where the natural lens hardens and loses its elasticity. Most people experience symptoms of presbyopia after 40 years. This hampers the ability to see clearly, as the smaller and finer objects at close decreases, making it difficult to appreciate the details of life, like reading a book. With the help of Technolas Teneo 317, presbyopia management and refractive error treatment have been made not just easy, but also effective, doctors said.