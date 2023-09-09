Advance Lasik technique Contoura launched at Vasan Eye Care Hospital

September 09, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MADURAI

Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth on Saturday launched a new technique for Lasik treatment using an advanced topolyser guided machine ‘Contoura’, at Vasan Eye Care Hospital in Anna Nagar here. Dr. K. Kamal Babu of Vasan Eye Care Hospital was present.

Addressing mediapersons following the launch, Dr. Babu said that there were three main prerequisite criteria to undergo the vision correction procedure. The first criterion was that the age of the person who wishes to undergo the procedure should be above 18 years.

Explaining the reason, he said that until 18 years, the eye power keeps changing. It increases or decreases till then. After 18 years, the eye power becomes stable. The age limit was up to 40-45 years. The second criterion was that people could undergo the procedure provided that the eye power should have remained stable for at least six months. The third criterion was that a scan should be conducted in order to ascertain as to whether the person could undergo the procedure. Not all persons could undergo the procedure, he said.

Pointing out the advantages of the machine, he said it was the latest technology and the procedure was painless. The entire procedure was just seven minutes long and no injections were required. One could get back to routine activities in a quick time, he said. Dr. Babu said that it was a touch-free procedure. The machine performed the procedure and the surgeon need not touch the patient. It was precise and provided the best quality and clarity.

