HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Advance Lasik technique Contoura launched at Vasan Eye Care Hospital

September 09, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth inaugurating a new technique for Lasik treatment at Vasan Eye Care in Madurai on Saturday.

Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth inaugurating a new technique for Lasik treatment at Vasan Eye Care in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth on Saturday launched a new technique for Lasik treatment using an advanced topolyser guided machine ‘Contoura’, at Vasan Eye Care Hospital in Anna Nagar here. Dr. K. Kamal Babu of Vasan Eye Care Hospital was present.

Addressing mediapersons following the launch, Dr. Babu said that there were three main prerequisite criteria to undergo the vision correction procedure. The first criterion was that the age of the person who wishes to undergo the procedure should be above 18 years.

Explaining the reason, he said that until 18 years, the eye power keeps changing. It increases or decreases till then. After 18 years, the eye power becomes stable. The age limit was up to 40-45 years. The second criterion was that people could undergo the procedure provided that the eye power should have remained stable for at least six months. The third criterion was that a scan should be conducted in order to ascertain as to whether the person could undergo the procedure. Not all persons could undergo the procedure, he said.

Pointing out the advantages of the machine, he said it was the latest technology and the procedure was painless. The entire procedure was just seven minutes long and no injections were required. One could get back to routine activities in a quick time, he said. Dr. Babu said that it was a touch-free procedure. The machine performed the procedure and the surgeon need not touch the patient. It was precise and provided the best quality and clarity.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.